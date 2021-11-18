VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.46.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 570,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,242. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.
In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
