VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 570,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,242. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

