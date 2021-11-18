VIBE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,123.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $6.31 million and $14,123.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00223021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

