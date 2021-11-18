Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $51.42. 146,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,646,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

