Veriti Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $465.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $447.75 and its 200 day moving average is $423.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.