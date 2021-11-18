Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

