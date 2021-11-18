Veriti Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

CB opened at $191.78 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

