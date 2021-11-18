Veriti Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

