Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 380.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $330.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.26. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.24 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.17.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

