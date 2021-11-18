Veriti Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equinix by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $798.00 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $807.09 and a 200-day moving average of $801.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 168.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $888.24.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,091,313. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

