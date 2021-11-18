Veriti Management LLC Acquires 3,653 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 249.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

