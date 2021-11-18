Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,597,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 139.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 8,137.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 129,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,122.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -179.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.