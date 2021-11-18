Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report sales of $51.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.41 million. Vericel posted sales of $45.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $159.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $161.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $211.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.07 million to $243.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4,233.00 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

