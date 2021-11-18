Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 7%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price was down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 88,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,119,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 411,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 21.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 245,244 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.