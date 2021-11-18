Veil (VEIL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $792.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. Veil has a market cap of $1.33 million and $792.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,868.44 or 0.98365428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.00305245 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.23 or 0.00508925 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.35 or 0.00183953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.