Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 411,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,992. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

