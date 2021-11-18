Vanilla Network Trading Down 59.6% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $54,974.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 59.6% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $5.92 or 0.00010269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,066 coins and its circulating supply is 654,452 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

