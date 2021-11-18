Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,666,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 67,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,549. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $145.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

