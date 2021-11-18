Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.80

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.80 and last traded at $145.36, with a volume of 51497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

