Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the October 14th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares in the last quarter.

