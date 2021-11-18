Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1,024.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,892 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $430.37 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $325.41 and a 1-year high of $432.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

