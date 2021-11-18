Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Holdings Increased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

VAW traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.28. 706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.68. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

