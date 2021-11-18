Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lessened by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 733,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $218.87. 1,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,238. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

