Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.42% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLDO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $195.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

