Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Novan were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth about $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth about $3,773,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Novan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.02. Novan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

