Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 214,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,026,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

