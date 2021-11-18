Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,016. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.