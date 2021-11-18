Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $167.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.01 and a 1-year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

