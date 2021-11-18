Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,377. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.01 and a twelve month high of $168.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average of $158.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

