Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Up 70.4% in October

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the October 14th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Valmet Oyj stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

