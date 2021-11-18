Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Up 70.4% in October

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the October 14th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Valmet Oyj stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
