V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 80,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $451,755.42.

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $1,494,750.00.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

