Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells $3,191,839.64 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $3,191,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $375,383.48.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10.

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Upwork by 33.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

