Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $197.55, but opened at $190.65. Unity Software shares last traded at $190.89, with a volume of 58,493 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,251,239. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.82.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Unity Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

