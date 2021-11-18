Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 5,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,552. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uniti Group stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

