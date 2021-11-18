UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $477.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $421.00 to $477.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $448.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

