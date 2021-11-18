UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $450.00 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00. The firm has a market cap of $423.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

