United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

USM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of USM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,025. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 69.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in United States Cellular by 75.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United States Cellular by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in United States Cellular by 37.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

