United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 55,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,576. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

