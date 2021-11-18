United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 2,104 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up 1.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after buying an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 290,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after buying an additional 127,671 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,971. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

