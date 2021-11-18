United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,199,496. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.