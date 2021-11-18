United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report $7.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.19 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $24.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.41 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

