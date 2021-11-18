UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.25

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $120.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UCB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

