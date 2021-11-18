UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.82 ($122.14).

Shares of KBX opened at €94.24 ($110.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of €95.07 and a 200 day moving average of €98.59.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

