UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,930 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.