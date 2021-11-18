UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

CELH opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 722.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

