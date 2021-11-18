UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Green Dot worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

