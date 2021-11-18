UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,752,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,345,000 after buying an additional 501,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after buying an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

WHD stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

