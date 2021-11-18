UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MODV opened at $151.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.