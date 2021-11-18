UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALX opened at $73.76 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

