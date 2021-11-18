Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VEEE stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.