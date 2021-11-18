Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 1,043 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85.

Twilio stock opened at $302.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.60 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

